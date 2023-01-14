Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.38

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). Vista Energy had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $333.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 106.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

