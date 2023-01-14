Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

