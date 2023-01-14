Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Raised to €70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.2 %

OTC VTSCY opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

