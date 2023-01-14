VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOXX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,750,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 342,380 shares of company stock worth $3,272,109. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

