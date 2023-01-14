Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $80.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

