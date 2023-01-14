Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.42.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

