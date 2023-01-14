Wells Fargo & Company Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.53.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.