Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $69.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.