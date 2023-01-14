Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.63.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.91. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total value of C$173,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.