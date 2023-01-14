Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.64.

NYSE WLK opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Westlake by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westlake by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

