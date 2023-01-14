Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

