Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,542 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

