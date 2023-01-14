Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QYLD stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

