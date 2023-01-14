Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.