Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 0.7 %

UP opened at $1.47 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $420.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

