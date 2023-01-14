Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,288,000 after acquiring an additional 577,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $258.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.