Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,571,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

