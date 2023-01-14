Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

UCTT opened at $32.83 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

