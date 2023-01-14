Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Nutrien stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

