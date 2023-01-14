Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Corning stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

