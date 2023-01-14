Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,513 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 114.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

