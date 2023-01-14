Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

