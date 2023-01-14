WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 231,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 48.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average of $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.