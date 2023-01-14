Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $8,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.