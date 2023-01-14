Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 601,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 268,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,199,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,985.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,875.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.