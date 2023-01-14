Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $1,428,500.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,334,597.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

