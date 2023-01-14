Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

