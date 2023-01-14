Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €42.59 ($45.80) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.33.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

