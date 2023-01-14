Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.30 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $290.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

