1,276,069 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,276,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

NYSE TRP opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

