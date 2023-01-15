130 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $232.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $356.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.