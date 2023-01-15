14,272 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.