188,896 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

