214,826 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,045,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %
MCK stock opened at $381.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.97.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
