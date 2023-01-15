7,925 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

