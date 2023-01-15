802,440 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.31% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 797,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,267.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 731,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 678,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

