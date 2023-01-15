A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.