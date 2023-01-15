AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

