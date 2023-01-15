Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

