Ace Cash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Ace Cash has a total market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

