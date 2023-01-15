Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

