Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Articles

