AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.66) to €3.80 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.44) to €3.80 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AIB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

