Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $311.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day moving average of $267.70. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

