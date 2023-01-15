Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ATSG stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

