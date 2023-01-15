AKO Capital LLP Sells 141,033 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,033 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $134,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after buying an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.