AKO Capital LLP Sells 141,033 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,033 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $134,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after buying an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

