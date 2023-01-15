Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

