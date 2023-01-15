Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.