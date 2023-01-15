Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

