Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.32 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004690 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $188.32 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 193,879,474 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

